Project Elderline: UP to Extend Special Healthcare to Elderly People Through 10 lakh ASHA workers

Reaching out to the vulnerable faction and homeless elderly citizens, especially during the Covid crisis, the Uttar Pradesh government under its project ‘Elderline’ will deploy ASHA workers to take care of elderly cancer patients and the ones undergoing dialysis therapy.

Ensuring safety, security and all-round welfare of the needy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued instructions to safeguard all senior citizens and provide complete assistance to them through ASHA workers.

The State Medical Health Department has been asked to identify and prepare a list of senior citizens residing even in remote regions which will make it easier to provide all possible help when needed through the ASHA workers.

The ASHA workers will help the elderly people fighting the war against these diseases and by interacting with them, they will keep a check on their health conditions daily. Along with this, they will also help the elderly patients in getting their tests done and obtaining medicines.

So far, more than 10,71,000 ASHA workers have been at the forefront of Uttar Pradesh’s healthcare system, providing medicare services to women and children in both rural and urban areas.

For quick and hassle-free redressal of the concerns and grievances of the people aged above 60 years of age, the State Medical and Health Department will also strengthen the special helpline - 14567. Apart from this, a public awareness campaign will also be started to promote the helpline number on a huge scale, so that more people can avail the benefit of this service.

The department will also work to provide ambulances and medicines on a call to the elderly in special circumstances through the helpline.

The government is also preparing a special plan for better healthcare for the elderly people living alone. Under this, a person will be deputed to look after such people living all by themselves, who will execute them to the hospitals for examination along with delivering medicines if needed and will also take them back to their homes. The Health Department will prepare an action plan regarding this in the next 8-10 months.

