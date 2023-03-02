Prolonged Cold & Dry Cough: Covid Impact or Acid Reflux? Causes to Precautions, Experts Explain

The year 2023 started with a lot of people complaining of cold and cough. What is concerning is how persistent the cough and cold has been. In some cases, the dry cough has lasted for three weeks to two months.

CNN-News18 discussed the causes and its long-term impact with experts.

IS IT DUE TO COVID?

Sources within National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) suggest that no new variant of coronavirus or new infection has been found. Covid cases, too, have been declining in the country.

Then, can one rule out Covid-19 as the cause? No, according to experts. It is the long-term impact of Covid.

Suneela Garg, Lancet Commission member, India chapter, said, “We are conducting a study called COVISU in Maulana Azad college on the long-term impact of Covid-19. Our preliminary research suggests 80% of the people have the same symptoms as part of long-term impact of Covid-19. Prolonged cough is the most common of them. Covid-19 can have a significant impact on your health. The virus affects you from top to bottom, giving brain fog, cold and cough, and respiratory problems. All organs are affected due to Covid-19 and prolonged cough, too, is a result of that.”

MULTIPLE REASONS

“For the past two months, we have seen a 30% rise in patients complaining of cough that stays for long. Sore throat, fever, dry cough and cold are most common. We believe this is due to multiple factors such as pollution, seasonal change, allergies, influenza virus and other viruses such as Rhino Virus, SERA influenza. It should be a symptom-based treatment and home remedies should be used to heal from the cough and cold,” said Dr Vivek Nangia, pulmonologist, Max Hospital.

ACID REFLUX?

ENT surgeon Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, Fortis Hospital Bengaluru, told CNN-News18 that acid reflux, too, could be one of the many reasons.

“When viral throat infections (commonly caused by influenza virus/flu) lead to dry cough, the coughing causes a rise in the abdominal pressure, leading to a spurt of acid reflux, causing injury and swelling around the voice box (vocal cord region). This causes throat irritation — feeling like something is stuck and we need to clear it- and spasms of cough (suddenly getting large bouts of cough) or dry cough that worsens on lying down,” he said.

He further added, “This can be a common reason why cough persists for many weeks and the response to antibiotics and cough syrups is poor. The triggering factor is often the micro-acid reflux, a condition called as LPRD (LaryngoPharyngeal Reflux Disease). In my practice, I have seen more than 80% patients with these symptoms having LPRD signs on video laryngoscopy and drastic improvement in symptoms after the control of acid reflux.”

HOW YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF

Dr Chaturvedi listed the steps that could be taken to reduce acid reflux:

Avoid spicy food and fried food

Drink 1.5-2 litres of water every day

Give a gap of 1 hour between meals and lying down

Consult with your doctor for evaluation and need for antacids

PREVENTION BETTER THAN CURE

A number of experts suggest that taking antibiotics without consulting doctors could lead to serious illnesses. If the wheezing and cough is severe, one should go for the clinical course. Also, one should use the existing anti-flu shots.

“When it comes to children, people are proactive and get them inoculated with vaccines for flu and allergies, but many adults are either unaware or take cold and cough lightly. My advice would be take timely anti-flu shots to avoid seasonal flu altogether,” said Dr Pooja Khosla, Vice-President, Internal medicine, Sir Gangaram Hospital.

