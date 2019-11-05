Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Prolonged Exposure to Air Pollution Can Lead to Lung Cancer, Purifiers Not 100% Effective: AIIMS Director

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, one of the world’s leading lung health experts, said worsening air quality in the capital leads to more emergency cases.

Sneha Mordani | CNN-News18

Updated:November 5, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Prolonged Exposure to Air Pollution Can Lead to Lung Cancer, Purifiers Not 100% Effective: AIIMS Director
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

New Delhi: Worsening air quality leads to a spike in emergency cases, with patients sometimes admitted to the ICU and put on ventilator support, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has said, underlining the deadly impact of hazardous air pollution on the health of Delhiites.

Speaking to News18, Guleria, head pulmonologist at AIIMS and one of the world’s leading lung health experts, pointed out that Delhi’s air quality is bad throughout the year but is talked about only this time of the year.

“Every year, we talk about it around this time and then we forget about it. There has to be a sustainable solution. Most days of the year, Delhi air quality is not up to acceptable standards. It worsens this time because of various factors, including the weather… The source of pollution needs to be checked. We need to be environment-friendly. Part of the problem is vehicular pollution,” he said.

“Studies show that whenever air quality worsens, it leads to spike in emergency cases. Some patients even end up in ICU and on ventilator support. People who have been living in Delhi are suffering more because of long-term effects,” he added.

Guleria also confirmed the link between air pollution and rising number of cancer cases. “Prolonged exposure to outdoor air pollution can lead to lung cancer, so it is related,” he said.

Asked whether the same argument can be extended to pneumonia deaths, he said, “Breathing polluted air decreases immunity. Hence these infections, leading to higher chances of mortality.”

The AIIMS director also said that the air masks and purifiers are not 100% effective. “Masks have to be worn tight around the mouth and nose. It may give some protection, but it isn’t a permanent solution. Houses have to be completely sealed for purifiers to work. So purifiers give a limited benefit,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram