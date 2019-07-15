Take the pledge to vote

Prominent Assamese Writer Purobi Bormudoi Dies at 69

She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award in 2007 for her book 'Shantanukulanandan' and was also a recipient of the Assam Valley Literary award and Assam Sahitya Sabha's Basanti Bordoloi Award.

July 15, 2019
file image of Assamese writer Purobi Bormudoi (Photo: twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Guwahati: Sahitya Akademi winning Assamese litterateur Purobi Bormudoi died on Monday following a prolonged illness, family members said. She was 69 and is survived by her husband Ananda Bormudoi and a son.

Bormudoi, who had suffered a cerebral stroke few years ago, fell ill again recently and was admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital where she breathed her last this morning.

The eminent writer had donated her eyes and pledged her body for medical research, family members said.

Bormudoi had begun her literary journey by writing poems but later made a mark for herself through her short stories and novels.

She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award in 2007 for her book 'Shantanukulanandan' and was also a recipient of the Assam Valley Literary award and Assam Sahitya Sabha's Basanti Bordoloi Award.

Her prominent books include 'Gajraj Prem aru Banditwa', 'Rupowali Noi, Sonowali Ghat', 'Bagshal, Baghjal aru Manuh', 'Porom Pujoniya aru Dukhar Upanyas', 'Eta Alibato Itikatha' and 'Saponor Ghar, Gharor Sapon' among others.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Sahitya Sabha president Paramananda Rajbongshi and several literary and

cultural organisations have condoled Bormudoi's death.

