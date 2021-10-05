Prominent Kashmiri Pandit Pharmacist Among Two Killed in Militant Attacks in Srinagar

A prominent pharmacist from the Kashmiri Pandit community was killed in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. In another incident, a non-local vendor was also killed.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of Bindroo Medicate, was shot by unknown militants at his shop in Iqbal Park here, police said. “He received four bullets and was declared brought dead at SMHS hospital," officials said. A famous chemist in the area, Bindroo had been operating his pharmacy in Srinagar for many decades and was also well known for his philanthropic works.

Within an hour of the shooting, suspected militants also shot dead a non-local person in the city’s Lalbazar area. Police said the roadside vendor was selling Bhelpuri on the road. He died on the spot and his body was retrieved by police.

Last Saturday, two civilians were killed in a similar incident in Srinagar within one kilometre radius.

