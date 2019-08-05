Promise Fulfilled, Says Ram Madhav as He Tweets PM Modi's Old Photo On Article 370

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday tweeted an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hail the government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in the Parliament.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision, Madhav sent out a tweet which said "Promise fulfilled", showing Modi in what appears to be a stage with a background banner that reads, "Remove Article 370, eliminate terrorism, save the country".

The national general secretary and the party's point person in the state said that the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir was a longstanding demand of the nation.

"What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?" he tweeted moments after Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement in Parliament.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Shah moved a resolution that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the state.

"PM @narendramodi ji ne kamaal kar diya. Desh ki ummeedon pe khare utre. Many many congrats to @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji on this historic decision regarding #Article370. This has opened up the path of growth and development for #JammuAndKashmir," tweeted party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.