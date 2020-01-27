Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Promoting Priyanka, Pleasing Minorities: Congress’s 2020 Calendar Hits Two Targets in One Go

Each page of the calendar carries a different picture of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- addressing public rallies and greeting people -- between January and December 2019.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 27, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Promoting Priyanka, Pleasing Minorities: Congress’s 2020 Calendar Hits Two Targets in One Go
Calendar depicting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Lucknow: In a bid to project Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a mass leader who works for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh, the party has issued a calendar with photos highlighting Gandhi’s key visits to the state.

Each page carries a different picture of the Congress leader -- addressing public rallies, greeting people, her visit to Sonbhadra and Ganga Yatra -- between January and December 2019.

The ‘January’ page of this special calendar shows Gandhi embarking on Ganga Yatra from Prayagraj, while on the page with month of March a different of Ganga Yatra from Bhadohi has been published. The month of April showcases pictures from Chunar Fort when Priyanka Gandhi had went to meet the victims of Sonbhadra massacre. Priyanka was then stopped by local administration in Mirzapur and was forced to spend the night at Chunar Fort.

Sources within the Congress said the calendar is meant for party workers only and its copies will be given out soon. Another aspect of issuing this calendar, the sources said, is to target people who vote for the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

The party has also tried to address the caste equations in the 12-pager, with ‘special days’ and holidays also highlighting dates such as the birth anniversary of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, his wife Ramabai Ambedkar, social reformer Savitri Bai Phule and Raja Suhel Dev, who is considered an icon by among the Rajbhar community.

The birth anniversary of Babu Jagdev Prasad, who is revered by Kushwaha community, also finds a mention in the calendar.

At the beginning of 2020, Priyanka Gandhi had sent out New Year greeting cards to lakhs of people in the state. The Cards had preamble of Indian Constitution printed on one side and were sent to intellectuals, writers, poets, journalists and social workers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram