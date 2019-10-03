Take the pledge to vote

Proof Beyond Doubt of Existence of Big Structure Beneath Babri Masjid: Advocate Tells SC

Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla, said that contention of Muslim parties that a structure beneath the disputed structure was a idgah wall or an Islamic structure was not correct.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
Proof Beyond Doubt of Existence of Big Structure Beneath Babri Masjid: Advocate Tells SC
File photo of Babri Masjid. The 16th century mosque was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks' on December 6, 1992. (PTI)

New Delhi: The counsel for deity Ram Lalla on Thursday told the Supreme Court that there is "proof beyond doubt" about the existence of a "massive structure" beneath the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and inference from excavated materials can be drawn that it was a temple.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla that contention of Muslim parties that a structure beneath the disputed structure was a idgah wall or an Islamic structure was not correct.

"First there case was that there was no structure at all, then they said it was an Islamic structure or a Idgah wall. We say that it was a temple which was demolished and the pillar bases found during excavation also suggest to this effect,” Vaidyanathan in his rejoinder arguments said.

He further stated, "That there was a structure beneath is a proof beyond doubt".

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslim parties said as per the Archaeological Survey of India report there is no conclusive proof or findings of destruction of a temple.

Vaidyanathan said that it is the case of Hindu parties that inference can be drawn from excavated materials which include circular shrines, pillar bases, intersecting walls and others that it was a temple.

