INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Properties Of Mukhtar Ansari's Aide Seized In UP's Mau

Properties Of Mukhtar Ansari's Aide Seized In UP's Mau

Properties worth over Rs 39 lakh belonging to an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were seized by the administration here, a police official said on Wednesday. According to Circle Officer (City) Naresh Kumar, the properties of Rajnish Singh in Rahjania village here were seized under the Gangster Act on the directions of the district magistrate.

Mau: Properties worth over Rs 39 lakh belonging to an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were seized by the administration here, a police official said on Wednesday. According to Circle Officer (City) Naresh Kumar, the properties of Rajnish Singh in Rahjania village here were seized under the Gangster Act on the directions of the district magistrate.

A former BSP leader Rajnish Singh, along with Mukhtar Ansari, is a named accused in the 2009 murder case of contractor Manna Singh. Rajnish Singh has been allegedly funding Ansari’s gang by making money through illegal means, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 23, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
Next Story
Loading