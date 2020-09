Properties Of Mukhtar Ansari's Aide Seized In UP's Mau

Mau: Properties worth over Rs 39 lakh belonging to an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were seized by the administration here, a police official said on Wednesday. According to Circle Officer (City) Naresh Kumar, the properties of Rajnish Singh in Rahjania village here were seized under the Gangster Act on the directions of the district magistrate.

A former BSP leader Rajnish Singh, along with Mukhtar Ansari, is a named accused in the 2009 murder case of contractor Manna Singh. Rajnish Singh has been allegedly funding Ansari’s gang by making money through illegal means, police said.

