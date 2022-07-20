Properties Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Damaged in Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

At least 25 houses, two bridges, and a few other properties were damaged in heavy rains and hailstorms in several villages in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Kinnaur District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), heavy rains, hailstorms, and cloud bursts were reported from Pooh upstream such as Leo, Nako, Maling, Kaa, Chango, Yangthang, and Shalakhar. Due to the cloud burst, the water level in drains increased and created a situation of a flood, closing down all connectivity roads, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

ALSO READ | Weather News: Villages On India-Tibet Border in HP’s Kinnaur Flooded After Cloudburst; Yellow Alert Issued For Kerala Districts

At least 20 houses, four public toilets, eight cowsheds, and four irrigation kuhals (small canals) in Shalkhar village were damaged, he said. In Chango village, two houses, four gharats, two cowsheds, three irrigation canals, one pedestrian bridge, and one PWD department bridge were damaged, Mokhta said.

Three houses and two cowsheds were destroyed in Leo village, he said. Preliminary estimates say properties worth Rs 1.5 crore were wasted consisting of a loss of public property worth at least Rs 90 lakh, and of private properties worth Rs 15 lakh, the official added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur described the cloudburst as ‘worrying’ and gave directions to the administration for relief and rescue work.

Thakur said that the administration has been asked to be alert across Himachal before the monsoon’s onset. “Such incidents are continuously happening in Kinnaur, which is a cause for concern,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.