Prophet Row: Over 200 Arrested, Situation in Violence-hit Districts of Bengal Under Control, Says DGP

As many as 200 people were arrested from different parts of West Bengal in the wake of the violent protests that had erupted over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, DGP Manoj Malaviya said on Monday. He added that the police have lodged 42 cases. So far, the situation is under control, Malaviya told reporters at the West Bengal Police Headquarters here.

Protests against remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two suspended BJP functionaries had turned violent in a few districts of the state, including Howrah and Murshidabad, with the administration suspending internet services and restricting the movement of people.

Meanwhile, sporadic incidents of violence and protests were reported, including a group of people attacking and damaging a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal’s Nadia on Sunday evening. Section 144 has been imposed in the area till Wednesday midnight and police will remain deployed in the area.

Most of the shops have kept closed while the local business community has called for a 72-hour bandh.

According to local police, the protestors were protesting on the road adjacent to the railway station but when they were chased by the police, they entered the station and vandalised the train. “An unruly mob of 1,000 people pelted stones on the train. Few people were injured. As of now, no train is running there, we are waiting for the state government’s permission,” Eklavya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer of the Eastern Railway, said.

(With PTI inputs)

