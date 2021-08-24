Proposal To Buy 1,443 Vehicles For Police Sent To Haryana Govt, Assembly Told

Chandigarh, Aug 23: A proposal to buy 1,443 new vehicles for police has been sent to the state government for approval, the Haryana Assembly was told on Monday. Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said during the Question Hour that the Haryana Police Department has 5,095 vehicles available for performing duty.

Of these, 2,666 are light category, 380 medium category, 210 heavy category vehicles and 1,839 two-wheelers, he said. Apart from this, from the year 2019 to 2021, the state government has approved 32 new police stations and five police posts.

He said vehicles for carrying out police works in these newly set-up police stations and police posts have been arranged from the already available vehicles with the Police Department. The minister said the Police Department needs some more new vehicles for smooth functioning.

