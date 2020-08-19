Proposed Mosque in Ayodhya To be Named After Village Dhannipur, Donations From People Across Faiths Allowed

The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust has decided to name mosque to be built on five-acre land allotted by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya as ‘Dhannipur Mosque’.

The trust decided to name the mosque after the village and has also allowed donations from people across faith for construction of Mosque, library, hospital, etc at the land.

“The land has been handed over to the trust and demarcation of the land is being done by the local administration. The construction work will start at least three months from now. People of all faiths who wish to donate for construction of the mosque and other things to be built on the five-acre land are welcome only on one condition that the money donated should be clean,” Spokesperson of Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation, Athar Hussain said.

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has also urged people to cooperate and help with the construction of the mosque, a hospital and an Indo-Islamic cultural centre at the land given to the Trust.

As per information, two bank accounts will be opened in a few days for donations by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation. And one of these accounts will be for raising funds only for the construction of the mosque, while the other will be used for the building of hospital and research centre.

Earlier, the UP Sunni Waqf Board had announced the formation of a Trust for the construction of a mosque. The Chairperson of the Board, Zufar Farooqui, had informed that the Trust would have 15 members, of which nine names were declared and the remaining six would be co-opted by these nine members.