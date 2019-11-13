Proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be Adorned by 2,100kg Bell. Its Maker — A Muslim Craftsman

Lucknow: After the Supreme Court’s decision to grant the disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindu parties, preparations have been in full swing for the construction of the Ram Temple, which also includes the readying of adornments, specifically a bell weighing 2100 kg.

Interestingly, the bell (or ghanta), which is made out of brass, has been prepared by a Muslim craftsman — Iqbal —in Jalesar Tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. Nearly 6 feet in height and 5 feet in width, the 2100 kg bell, which will be put up at the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is being seen as a message of brotherhood between the Hindu and Muslim communities. It was prepared at a workshop by Vikas Mittal Jalesar, who is the Nagarpalika Chairman. The designing and finalising of the bell was done by Iqbal, who has been a craftsman for the last 40 years.

The average cost of the bell is said to be around Rs 10 to 12 lakh. “The bell (ghanta) for Ram Mandir is in its final stages and we are also getting orders for bells of other temples as well. We have increased the number of workers due to an increase in demand. The name of Jalesar will be engraved on the 2100 kg bell so that people know that this was actually made in Jalesar (Etah),” Vikas Mittal told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to set up the temple town as the biggest religious destination in North India. It is planning to form an ‘Ayodhya Tirtha Development Board’, which will take up this task. The government will soon make air connectivity better in Ayodhya with an international airport likely to be inaugurated on Ram Navami next year. The Modi government at the Centre has already sanctioned Rs 100 crore for revamping the Ayodhya railway station.

