GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Prostitute or Hired Killer? Punjab Police's Occupation Form for Tenants Creates Row

Sources said the crimes were mistakenly listed under the occupation category, adding that there is a separate column for information on one’s criminal record.

Ramlal Kondal | News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2018, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prostitute or Hired Killer? Punjab Police's Occupation Form for Tenants Creates Row
Picture for Representation.
Chandigarh: Punjab Police has courted controversy after one of its associated websites listed crimes such as prostitution in the occupation category for tenant verification.

Web portal www.policesanjh.in of the Community Policing Resource Centre (CPRC), or the Police Sanjh Kendra, lists “prostitute”, “bootlegger”, “smuggler”, “drug trafficker”, “pimp”, “beggar”, “hired killer” and “gambler” as occupations and expects those having any of the aforementioned criminal record to fill it on the tenant verification form.

Sources said the crimes were mistakenly listed under the occupation category, adding that there is a separate column for information on one’s criminal record.

The site, however, could not be accessed after the report was carried by local dailies.

In Punjab, people seeking to move into a rented accommodation have to get themselves registered with the police for the purpose.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You