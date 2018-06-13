English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Prostitute or Hired Killer? Punjab Police's Occupation Form for Tenants Creates Row
Sources said the crimes were mistakenly listed under the occupation category, adding that there is a separate column for information on one’s criminal record.
Picture for Representation.
Chandigarh: Punjab Police has courted controversy after one of its associated websites listed crimes such as prostitution in the occupation category for tenant verification.
Web portal www.policesanjh.in
of the Community Policing Resource Centre (CPRC), or the Police Sanjh Kendra, lists “prostitute”, “bootlegger”, “smuggler”, “drug trafficker”, “pimp”, “beggar”, “hired killer” and “gambler” as occupations and expects those having any of the aforementioned criminal record to fill it on the tenant verification form.
The site, however, could not be accessed after the report was carried by local dailies.
In Punjab, people seeking to move into a rented accommodation have to get themselves registered with the police for the purpose.
