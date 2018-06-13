Prostitute or Hired Killer? Punjab Police's Occupation Form for Tenants Creates Row

Punjab Police has courted controversy after one of its associated websites listed crimes such as prostitution in the occupation category for tenant verification.Web portal www.policesanjh.inof the Community Policing Resource Centre (CPRC), or the Police Sanjh Kendra, lists “prostitute”, “bootlegger”, “smuggler”, “drug trafficker”, “pimp”, “beggar”, “hired killer” and “gambler” as occupations and expects those having any of the aforementioned criminal record to fill it on the tenant verification form.Sources said the crimes were mistakenly listed under the occupation category, adding that there is a separate column for information on one’s criminal record.The site, however, could not be accessed after the report was carried by local dailies.In Punjab, people seeking to move into a rented accommodation have to get themselves registered with the police for the purpose.