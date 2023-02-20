Protection of Coastal Areas from Erosion of Utmost Importance: Kerala Govt

The protection of the state’s coastal areas, facing erosion due to strong sea waves, is of the utmost importance and Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for the same, the Kerala government has said.

Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said that around Rs 5,400 crore would have to be spent for protecting the coastal areas from erosion.

Of that Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated under a KIIFB project, he said on Sunday after inaugurating the reconstructed seawalls in Azhikkal coastal area of Azhikode constituency in Kannur district of the state.

Augustine, at the event, said the major problem being faced by the people in coastal areas was sea water entering their homes and disrupting their living conditions.

He said the reconstruction of the seawalls in Azhikkal in a time-bound manner was an example of the government’s tireless efforts to resolve the problem faced by people living in coastal areas.

Similarly, construction of seawalls, using tetrapods, was 80 per cent complete at Chellanam in Ernakulam district which was also facing coastal erosion.

“It is estimated that there are more than ten hot spots on the coast of Kerala which face the threat of coastal erosion. The National Centre for Coastal Research has submitted a report on three hotspots. Soon work will begin in connection with that," he said.

“The protection of the coastal zone is of the utmost importance for the government," he added.

Augustine said that the reconstruction of the seawalls at Azhikkal was a long-term solution to problem faced on the Harbor Road, which has been battered by huge sea waves from time to time, and the threat faced by the houses and institutions along the road.

After demolishing the broken old sea wall, a new granite wall has been built and strengthened, he said.

