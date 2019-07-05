English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Protest Against Mob Lynching Turns Violent in Surat, Cops Fire in Air
During the rally in Makkaipul area of the city late afternoon, participants started pelting stones at public transport buses as well as police vehicles, leaving four police personnel injured, a police official said.
Protesters clash with police at a rally against incidents of mob lynching, in Surat on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Surat: Police on Friday had to fire in the air and lob teargas shells after a rally against incidents of lynching in the country turned violent here, an official said.
During the rally in Makkaipul area of the city late afternoon, participants started pelting stones at public transport buses as well as police vehicles, leaving four police personnel injured, he said.
"Two police jeeps were damaged. Four policemen were injured. Police had to fire two rounds in the air and lob teargas shells to bring the situation under control," Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said.
He said the situation was under control and police teams were on vigil there.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Friday 05 July , 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: In-form Rohit Chases Tendulkar's Record of Most Runs in World Cup
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- Mamata Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty Attend Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain's Wedding Reception, See Pics
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results