Protest Against SC Verdict in Ayodhya-Babri Masjid Case Nothing But Promoting Enmity on Religious Grounds, Says Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said protest against the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case was nothing but promoting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a Mangaluru resident against a suo motu case registered by police, who had received information that the Campus Front of India (CFI), which is a part of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was raising slogans against the top court’s judgement in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case inside Mangaluru University. The petitioner and other protesters were arrested for “outraging religious feelings”.

A single judge bench comprising Justice K Natarajan, in its order, observed that it was prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and promoting of enmity between two groups based on religion when anyone protests against the judgement of the SC in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid Case.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that there was no direct evidence against him and said nothing was recovered from him while the witness in the case did not even take the petitioner’s name before police. He further submitted before the court that the petitioner did not belong to the CFI and was falsely implicated.

The prosecution, meanwhile, argued that the petitioner was a CFI member and was protesting against the Ayodhya judgment. Further, the government pleader argued that the petitioner’s name was mentioned in the formal complaint and the police officer on patrol duty had also mentioned it. By raising slogans, the petitioner tried to create disharmony and enmity between two groups and, therefore, should face trial, the prosecution added.

The HC, in its order, noted, “The case in hand stands on different footing, where the accused persons being the part of the CFI organizations and the petitioner being the local person residing near the university campus of Mangaluru went along with others with the banner of CFI and protested against the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court delivered in Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case, which is nothing but promoting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion, which act is prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in Mangaluru area, where the accused persons agitated against the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court delivered in Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case, and it cannot be taken as very lighter way.”

The HC, however, allowed the petition while quashing the proceedings against the petitioner. It observed that the government pleader had not shown on record any sanction granted by the state government for registering an offence under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony”.

The HC also noted, “The learned magistrate has taken cognizance without considering the fact as to whether the prosecution has obtained sanction from the state. Therefore, the criminal proceedings against the petitioner are liable to be quashed for want of sanction.”

Read all the Latest India News here