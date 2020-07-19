Protest against Teenager's 'Rape & Murder' in Bengal Turns Violent; Mob Burns Vehicles, Blocks NH

The suspected rape and subsequent murder of a teenaged girl in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Sunday triggered violent protests in the Chopra area with a mob blockading National Highway 31 and setting ablaze government buses and police vehicles, demanding arrest of the culprits, police officers said here.

Minister Goutam Deb said the incident should not be politicised. "It is a very sad incident. Investigation will be done and culprits will be punished as per law. We will be meeting the family of the victim on Monday."

The girl was allegedly abducted after she went out of her house at Sonapur village near Siliguri on Sunday morning to answer nature's call. She was found dead after a few hours, and the villagers alleged that she was raped before being murdered.

As police personnel were trying to lift the blockade, the mob set three North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses on fire and also set ablaze three police vans, the officers said.

Security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the protestors. Reinforcements, including Rapid Action Force, were brought in to lift the blockade, officers said. However, tension continued to prevail in the area, said locals.

(With inputs from PTI)