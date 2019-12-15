Protest near Aligarh Muslim University against Citizenship Act Turns Violent, Cops Fire Teargas Shells
Police fired tear gas shells at students after they allegedly pelted stones at police for entering the Aligarh Muslim University campus.
A video grab of violence outside Aligarh Muslim University campus on Sunday. (News18)
New Delhi: Hundreds of students of Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police at a campus gate after which police used batons and teargas to disperse them.
Soon after the protest near the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, the students started gathering at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the law and police action on demonstrators in the national capital.
AMU Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan said some security personnel have been injured in brick-batting near the gate.
Police said the student broke down the police cordon. Police have sealed all gates to the campus. Tension prevailed in the area as police used batons and teargas to control the situation
#WATCH Aligarh: Police fire tear gas shells at protesters outside Aligarh Muslim University campus after protesters pelted stones at them. (Note: abusive language) #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/lUiXJUtkRx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019
In view of the situation, the university authorities decided to declare winter vacation from Monday till January 5. Earlier, it was scheduled to start on December 23.
"The university is closed from today (15/12/2019) till 05/01/2020. This is being done due to disturbances created by some anti-social elements for the last three days," AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said.
No classes or examination will be held till January 5, said Hamid.
Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament, demonstrations that have turned violent on a number of occasions are being held at several places across the country, including university campuses. The amended Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Violent protests were witnessed near Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday afternoon after buses were set on fire buses and protestors clashed with police. Soon after, police entered the university campus and blocked its gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said. Some students reportedly got injured in the melee.
Earlier in the day, a video clip showing the Aligarh senior senior superintendent of police precariously clambering over a barricade and successfully persuading a highly charged crowd of about 5,000 protestors at the AMU to keep calm last Friday went viral on social media.
(With inputs from PTI)
