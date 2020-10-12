Protest Over Pregnant Woman's Death In Rajasthan Called Off

Jaipur: The protest over the death of a pregnant woman in Rajasthan’s Churu district last week was called off on Monday after successful talks between a delegation of agitators and the administration over various demands, an official said. The breakthrough came a day after a violent protest over the death, with a mob pelting stones and vandalising vehicles. Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. Five security personnel were injured in the stone pelting, an official had said.

The woman was brought to the Rampura primary health centre in Rajgarh subdivision last Saturday for delivery and she was referred to the district hospital, where she died. To negotiate with the administration over compensation and other demands, the protesters set up an 11-member committee, which includes Churu MLA Rajendra Rathore, former BJP MP Ram Singh Kaswan and BSP leader Manoj Nyangli.

