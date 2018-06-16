Protester Killed as Stone-Pelters 'Clash' With Security Forces Amid Eid Celebrations in Kashmir

After it came to light that a youth was killed during 'clashes' between protesters and security forces after Eid prayers in Anantnag, Kashmir police said on Saturday that he died during a hand grenade explosion."The claim of a youth being killed during clashes is refuted. Preliminary investigation reveals that a hand grenade exploded resulting in the death of Sheraz Ahmad due to splinter injuries and his right hand got fully damaged," police said in a statement, adding that further details are being awaited.Earlier in the day, it was reported that Ahmed was hurt during the clashes at Brakpora in Anantnag and later succumbed to his injuries. Another person was also injured in the clashes in Safakadal.Clashes between protesters and law-enforcing agencies were also reported from Sopore and Kupwara areas in north Kashmir, the official said.In Pulwama, a crowd protested against the killing of a nine-year-old boy on Friday in alleged army firing, the police said.Youth in Shopian town also resorted to stone pelting.Police used tear gas shells and pellet guns to disperse the crowd.Meanwhile, thousands of Muslims offered prayers at the Hazratbal shrine as a thanksgiving for the month-long fasting of Ramzan, officials said.Big gatherings of Eid prayers were also reported from Sonawar and Soura Shrines in the heart of the city, they said, adding similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns of the Valley.Kashmir has been on the boil since Thursday when veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was gunned down.The Centre is also yet to take a call on the extension of the Ramzan ceasefire, which ended on Saturday. Bukhari’s murder is likely to weigh significantly in the decision. Jammu and Kashmir police have described the murder as a terror attack, but it is not yet clear which outfit was behind it.