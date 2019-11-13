Protester Show Babul Supriyo Black Flags, Stop His Convoy From Reaching Bengal’s Cyclone-affected Areas
Babul Supriyo, who said he had been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the cyclone-affected areas, claimed that the agitators were activists of the ruling TMC.
File photo of Union Minister Babul Supriyo. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday faced massive protests and was asked to go back by a group of people when he reached South 24 Parganas to take a stock of the situation in cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit areas.
Supriyo, who said on Tuesday that he had been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal, claimed that the agitators were activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Shortly after he reached Namkhana, one of the worst-affected areas, protesters stopped his convoy and showed him black flags.
The Union minister, despite clarifying that he was in the district to look into the ground-level situation, was asked to go back by the protesters.
"I knew I would face protests during my visit (to cyclone-hit areas). The agitators were all TMC activists," Supriyo said.
