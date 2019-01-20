English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Protesters Across Manipur Call for Withdrawal of Citizenship Bill, Demand Resignation of Lawmakers Who Support It
They also demanded special session of Manipur state Assembly on or before January 30 to take a resolution against the bill and called for a united struggle by all the political parties and CSOs against the bill.
Image for representation. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Imphal: Women vendors of temporary market in the main business centre here, staged a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 on Sunday.
Women vendors of Khwairamban Bazaar demanded resignation of MPs and MLAs who were supporting the controversial bill.
Protests were also held at different places of the state by students, women and civil society organisations at Keisampat Thokchom Leikai, Keisamthong To Leirak, Singjamei Bazar, Kakwa Bazar in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district, Kakching Bazaar in Kakching district and at Yairipok Bazaar in Thoubal district.
A joint meeting convened by six student organisations-- All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Manipur Students' Federation (MSF), Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students' Association (KSA), Students' Union of Kangleipak (SUK) and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) -- along with general public and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were held at the Centenary Hall
of Manipur University.
The agitators demanded withdrawal of the bill and urged all the Members of Rajya Sabha to oppose it.
They also demanded special session of Manipur state Assembly on or before January 30 to take a resolution against the bill and called for a united struggle by all the political parties and CSOs against the bill.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.
The bill is now pending clearance from the upper house of the Parliament.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Women vendors of Khwairamban Bazaar demanded resignation of MPs and MLAs who were supporting the controversial bill.
Protests were also held at different places of the state by students, women and civil society organisations at Keisampat Thokchom Leikai, Keisamthong To Leirak, Singjamei Bazar, Kakwa Bazar in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district, Kakching Bazaar in Kakching district and at Yairipok Bazaar in Thoubal district.
A joint meeting convened by six student organisations-- All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Manipur Students' Federation (MSF), Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students' Association (KSA), Students' Union of Kangleipak (SUK) and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) -- along with general public and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were held at the Centenary Hall
of Manipur University.
The agitators demanded withdrawal of the bill and urged all the Members of Rajya Sabha to oppose it.
They also demanded special session of Manipur state Assembly on or before January 30 to take a resolution against the bill and called for a united struggle by all the political parties and CSOs against the bill.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.
The bill is now pending clearance from the upper house of the Parliament.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika: Karni Sena Claims They are Not Involved in Protests Against Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Roger Federer to Play French Open for First Time Since 2015
- BJP MLA Sadhna Singh Calling Mayawati 'Worse Than Eunuch' Shows Transphobia is Still Alive in 2019
- 'Where Art Thou?' Romeo, The World's Loneliest Frog, Just Found His Juliet
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results