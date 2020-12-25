Protesters Call For Justice In Police Killing Of Andre Hill

Columbus (AP) Demonstrators gathered in a cold Christmas Eve drizzle Thursday to call for justice in the death of Andre Hill, a Black man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer this week. Chants of Whose street? Our street! rang out from the crowd, which gathered near the home that Hill, 47, was visiting when he was shot early Tuesday. Some waved Black Lives Matter flags.

Video showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by an officer identified as Adam Coy. About six seconds pass between the time Hill is visible in the video and when the officer fires his weapon. There is no audio because the officer hadn’t activated the body camera; an automatic look back feature captured the shooting without audio.

Thursday’s joined a string of recent protests in Ohio’s capital against police-involved shootings of Black men. Groups also protested Sunday and Wednesday over the killing of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy. He was shot Dec. 4 as he entered his grandmother’s house in Columbus.

Both shootings remain under investigation. (AP) .

