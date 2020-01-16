Protesters Detained at Turkman Gate in Delhi as Anti-CAA Stir Continues
The shopkeepers in the area closed their establishments and came out to form a human chain. The protesters said they will again come out on road in the evening.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Some demonstrators were detained while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Central Delhi's Turkman Gate on Thursday. The protest started from Wednesday night.
Sara Javed Chawla, one of the protestors, said police detained some of the demonstrators on Thursday morning.
"I was in Khureji last night when I got to know about the protest at Turkman Gate. Several women were protesting here and I rushed to join them," Chawla said.
The shopkeepers in the area closed their establishments and came out to form a human chain.
The protesters said they will again come out on road in the evening.
"The shopkeepers in the area closed their shops and formed a human chain. We will come out on road in the evening and will raise slogans against the CAA and NRC," she said.
Despite several attempts, senior Delhi police officials could not be contacted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #ThankYouDhoni: Fans Bid Emotional Farewell As MS Omitted from BCCI's Central Contracts
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
- Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service
- 'It's from My Movie': Pakistani Actress Slams Tarek Fatah for Promoting Fake Polio Video
- Proud Moment for India - Tata Altroz Awarded 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Testing