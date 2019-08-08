Protesters Detained in Kargil for Defying Restrictions and Taking out Rally Against Article 370 Repeal
Defying restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC, over 300 people took out a rally here under the banner of Joint Action Committee. Some of them were detained after a minor clash broke out.
Representative image.
Kargil: Several people were detained after they defied restrictions and took out a rally to protest against the revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Defying restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC, over 300 people took out a rally here under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC). Some of the people were detained after a minor clash broke out between police and protesters, the officials said.
Talking to reporters here, former minister and NC leader Qamar Ali Akhoon said, "We wanted a united state. Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir should be one entity. We are fighting for restoration of Article 370."
District Congress president Nasir Hussain Munshi said the central government has "violated our fundamental rights". "They are violating our right to expression. Today, we took out a peaceful rally to protest against the revoking of Article 370, but were stopped from going ahead with it," he said.
The JAC Kargil has submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through the deputy commissioner of Kargil in this regard.
On Monday, the Centre had announced the removal of some provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status and proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out of Car to Click Selfies With Australian Fans Waiting For Him in Freezing Cold
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal
- After 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested' Trends on Twitter, Actress Finally Clarifies Why