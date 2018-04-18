English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Protesters Shout 'Modi Go Back' in London as He Signs £1 Billion Deal on UK Trip
Kashmiri separatists held aloft flags, while others displayed posters depicting an eight-year-old Muslim girl, who was raped and murdered earlier this year.
Demonstrators stage a protest against the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament Square, London, Britain, April 18, 2018. (Reuters)
London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday set to sign £1 billion ($1.42 billion, 1.14 billion euros) of investment deals with Britain during a visit to London, where he was met by hundreds of religious protesters.
Modi, in Britain for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, was also expected to confirm the new India-UK Trade Partnership, which London said "will seek to improve the accessibility of trade for businesses in both countries" as Britain leaves the European Union next year.
The government said the investments would create or safeguard 5,750 British jobs.
Prime Minister Theresa May, who is hoping to secure a free trade agreement with India after Brexit said: "Our trade partnership is showing how we can remove barriers to increase trade between our two countries."
Total trade in goods and services between Britain and India was £18 billion in 2017.
But Modi's visit was not without controversy, as several hundred protesters greeted him noisily outside parliament.
The demonstrators were mostly Muslims and Sikhs calling for an end to "religious persecution".
Protesters chanted "Modi go back" and "Modi is a terrorist".
Kashmiri separatists held aloft flags, while others displayed posters depicting an eight-year-old Muslim girl, who was raped and murdered earlier this year.
Other demonstrators included Sikhs demanding independence.
"Lots of different groups are here," said Dupinder Jit, a Sikh businessman.
"What is happening in Modi's regime is unacceptable, he is killing minorities."
Also Watch
Modi, in Britain for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, was also expected to confirm the new India-UK Trade Partnership, which London said "will seek to improve the accessibility of trade for businesses in both countries" as Britain leaves the European Union next year.
The government said the investments would create or safeguard 5,750 British jobs.
Prime Minister Theresa May, who is hoping to secure a free trade agreement with India after Brexit said: "Our trade partnership is showing how we can remove barriers to increase trade between our two countries."
Total trade in goods and services between Britain and India was £18 billion in 2017.
But Modi's visit was not without controversy, as several hundred protesters greeted him noisily outside parliament.
The demonstrators were mostly Muslims and Sikhs calling for an end to "religious persecution".
Protesters chanted "Modi go back" and "Modi is a terrorist".
Kashmiri separatists held aloft flags, while others displayed posters depicting an eight-year-old Muslim girl, who was raped and murdered earlier this year.
Other demonstrators included Sikhs demanding independence.
"Lots of different groups are here," said Dupinder Jit, a Sikh businessman.
"What is happening in Modi's regime is unacceptable, he is killing minorities."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Kalank: Madhuri-Sanjay To Reunite On Screen Along With Alia, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23