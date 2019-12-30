Protesters Stage 'Jamiawala Bagh' Play to Highlight Police Action on Students During Anti-CAA Stir
Protesters staged the play which portrayed and condemned the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on the campus premises on December 15, said a statement from the Jamia students.
Protestors, including students and local residents, hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A play titled 'Jamiawala Bagh' was staged outside the Jamia Millia Islamia which has been at the forefront of the protest against the new citizenship law.
Protesters associated with Jamia Hamdard Alumni staged the play which portrayed and condemned the police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on the campus premises on December 15, said a statement from the Jamia students.
In solidarity with Mohammad Minhajuddin (the injured student who lost one of his eyes), the protesters were requested to bandage one eye to register their dissent and express support.
The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises members from various political outfits active on campus, has been helming the protests outside Gate number 7 of the varsity.
The Jamia students on Friday observed a day-long hunger strike against alleged police brutality during the protests.
The students demanded an impartial judicial inquiry into the deaths and violent action during the agitation, release of illegally detained protestors and the arrest of those involved in violence.
Their other demands included medical aid to those injured in alleged police brutalities, compensation to those whose property were destroyed in police action and end to arbitrary communications blackout.
The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises various political parties on the campus, alleged police have responded to peaceful protests violently and brutally since the agitation began on December 12. However, universities and localities across India rose up to protest in solidarity with Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University students, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Year in Review: Tech Companies Want to Get Inside Your Wallet, For Your Data
- Bhagyashree's Son Celebrates 30 Years of Maine Pyar Kiya by Recreating Iconic Scene
- Kajol Says Her Daughter Nysa was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'