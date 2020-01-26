Protesting Against CAA, Exposes Real Character of BSP, Says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has termed the stand of Bahujan Samaj Party on the Amended Citizenship Law as ‘Anti-Dalit’. The Chief Minister claimed that around 70 to 75% of persons migrating to India because of persecution belonged to the Dalit community and opposing the CAA exposes how BSP has deviated from the principles of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Speaking at News18 Rising Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on Saturday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Most of the refugees who have come from other countries to India because of persecution belong to the Dalit community and when BSP stands against the CAA then it exposes their actual character. They (BSP) have gone too far from the principles of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.”

“In Delhi, near India gate when people were protesting, the media went to them asked why you have come here. A protester replied he was given money to come there and had no idea about the real issue why he was asked to come to India gate. Most of the protesters are unaware of what exactly is Citizenship Amendment Act,” added CM Yogi.

Speaking on the ongoing anti-CAA protests by women at Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “When I saw so many females along with their kids sitting on protest in the cold weather, I prayed to ‘Surya Devta’ to come and show some mercy on the protesters. The protesters sitting at such protests have been misinformed on the issue. I challenge opposition parties to speak for five minutes on the CAA. They don’t have a single point against CAA, they are also clueless on NPR and NRC.”

Making the stand of his government clear on the issue of all round development without any bias, UP CM stated that previous government's introduced development schemes based on caste and religion but today things have changed under the BJP rule. “It is because of the thinking and motto of our respected PM Narendra Modi that development schemes are being carried out without any bias. Crores of people were given toilets, houses, LPG connection and electricity connection without an iota of discrimination. The state of UP has got around 17% Muslim population but the beneficiaries of government schemes are around 30% Muslims, this proves that there was no discrimination in implementation of government schemes.”

