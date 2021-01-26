Protesting Farmer Dies at ITO after His Tractor Overturns: Delhi Police

A farmer protesting at ITO in Delhi on Tuesday passed away after his tractor overturned, police was quoted as saying by PTI.

A clash had broken out between after the farmers reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, following which the force resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells against them.

The tractor rally turned violent at several places in the national capital as a large number of protesters entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, following which security personnel resorted to baton charge and tear gas shells.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police. At the ITO, a bus was vandalised by angry farmers. Protestors also broke past barricades with tractors at different border points.

Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region.