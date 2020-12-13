News18 Logo

india

English
News18» News»India»Protesting Farmers Agree to Open Chilla Road at Noida Border
1-MIN READ

Protesting Farmers Agree to Open Chilla Road at Noida Border

Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) closed in wake of protesting farmers blocking Delhi to UP Link Road. (Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) closed in wake of protesting farmers blocking Delhi to UP Link Road. (Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

"The farmers have agreed to vacate the protest spot and the road would be completely open. As of now, some protesters are still on one carriageway but they would clear the road soon," Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S told .

A key road connecting Noida to Delhi, which remained obstructed since December 1 due to the farmers' protest, reopened late on Saturday night, officials said. The Noida-Delhi Link Road was closed due to a sit-in demonstration by some farmers at the Chilla border.

These protesters are against the three new farm laws and have demanded their withdrawal.

.


