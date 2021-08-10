Protesting Girl Students Lathi-Charged in Dhanbad, Probe Ordered

Jharkhand government will probe the police lathi charge on protesting girl students in Dhanbad on August 6. The students are unhappy over their Class 12 results which were declared without the exams being held due to the Covid-19. According to news agency ANI, the students were protesting outside the Dhanbad Collectorate and allegedly tried to reach the gate of a hall where Banna was chairing a meeting.

Police then resorted to lathi-charge after ruckus outside the collectorate. Visuals show a woman constable beating up the protesting students with a stick.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Police lathi-charged girl students at Dhanbad collectorate where they gathered to protest before State Minister Banna Gupta on July 6. The protesting girls forced their way to gate of a hall where Gupta was chairing a meeting, prompting police to use force pic.twitter.com/EXwnWb02Co— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said there is a well-established procedure for reassessment, and unsuccessful students can reach out to the grievance cell. Mahto, however, said the lathi charge incident will be investigated. “If any unsuccessful student wants to pass the exam, he/she should approach the grievance cell. As far as the lathi-charge is concerned, the (Dhanbad) DC has constituted an enquiry,” Mahto said.

The Hemant Soren government has also been targeted by the opposition BJP over the incident. The Jharkhand BJP shared the lathi-charge video on Twitter and said the “oppressive” government wants to suppress the voices of people. While calling the August 6 incident a “shameful act”, the BJP said the public will soon give the JMM-Congress government a fitting reply.

Students in several parts of the country have been protesting after results were declared for Class 10 and Class 12. Those who failed to qualify or are dissatisfied with their marks have been asking the authorities to reassess their performance.

