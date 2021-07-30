Protesting Jharkhand Lawyers To Skip Work Over Alleged Murder of District Judge

After the alleged murder of Dhanbad district court judge Uttam Anand on Wednesday, the Jharkhand State Bar Council has announced lawyers in the state will not work on Friday to protest against the attack on the judiciary. A delegation of the bar council will also meet Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren today to discuss the safety of advocates. The delegation is also expected to press for the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act in the state. The lawyer community across the state is furious over Judge Anand’s death.

“This incident was not an accident, but rather a murder. It has been clearly established from the CCTV footage. The criminals carried out this attack in a well-planned manner. I urge the CBI to look into this,” said Manne, who is the working president of the Hazaribagh Bar Council.

Meanwhile, judge Anand’s funeral was conducted on Thursday in Dhanbad where his father lit the pyre. He was a native of Hazaribagh. Judge Anand’s mother Sambhu Suman has demanded a CBI probe into his death as he was handling cases of several gangsters in Dhanbad.

The judge was hit by an auto rickshaw from behind on Wednesday when he was on a morning walk on a deserted road. After a CCTV footage showed that the auto rickshaw driver deliberately turned in an aim to hit him, authorities now believe the incident is actually a planned murder.

According to Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar, an SIT has been constituted tp probe the case. In addition to SIT, CID, and forensic departments are also involved in this case. Raids are being carried out on the basis of the evidence presented. So far, no definite reason for the judge’s death has been found.

The police have arrested two suspects, Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Kumar Verma, who have been sent to five-day police custody.

