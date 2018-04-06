English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hunger Strike to Protest Against Targeting of Dalit Activists During Bharat Bandh, Says Bhim Army Chief
Azad has been in jail for the last nine months in connection with last year's Saharanpur riots.
File photo of supporters of Bhim Army chief holding his picture during a protest rally in New Delhi.
Saharanpur: In the aftermath of the nation-wide protests by Dalits against the alleged dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) ACT, Dalit activists are claiming they are being unfairly targeted by the police, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
To protest against these alleged atrocities, Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Raavan will launch an indefinite hunger strike from Saharanpur district jail, where he is currently lodged.
Azad has been in jail for the last nine months in connection with last year's Saharanpur riots.
"The Dalit community came out onto the streets to fight for their rights. The Constitution, which was framed by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, gives us that right. Yes, it is true that there was violence in some parts during the protests, but Dalits were the worst victims of it. Most people who died in these protests were Dalits. Since then, the police in UP and Uttarakhand have intensified their campaign against Dalits and Bhim Army activists," said Kamal Walia, Bhim Army's Saharanpur district chief and close confidant of Chandrashekhar.
Walia, who spent eight months with Azad in prison, added, "Scores of boys are being picked up in all districts of western UP, where Bhim Army is active. They are being picked up without any evidence against them. In Uttarakhand, even Dalit policemen are being looked at with suspicion. This is an unprecedented attack on Dalits and to protest this, Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Raavan will launch a hunger strike against the BJP governments in these states and the Centre. Unless the activists, who have been unfairly held, are released, he will not end his fast."
Vinay Ratan Singh, Bhim Army's acting president, said, "We have recieved input from fellow Bahujan activists that RSS men infiltrated our protests on April 2. They instigated violence in different parts of the country so that our peaceful movement gets blamed."
Bhim Army and its founder Chandrashekhar shot to national prominence last year after a caste conflict broke out in Western UP’s Saharanpur district.
The Bhim Army, in protest against alleged atrocities on Dalits, had called for a Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur on May 9, 2017.
While the police denied permission for the public meeting, invitations had already gone out on social media. Hundreds had started making their way to the venue of the meeting when things turned sour.
Supporters of the Bhim Army clashed with the police, following which Chandrashekhar was booked by the police.
A month later, he was arrested by a team of UP Police in Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie. Chandrashekhar was booked by the UP Government under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and has been lodged in jail ever since.
Also Watch
To protest against these alleged atrocities, Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Raavan will launch an indefinite hunger strike from Saharanpur district jail, where he is currently lodged.
Azad has been in jail for the last nine months in connection with last year's Saharanpur riots.
"The Dalit community came out onto the streets to fight for their rights. The Constitution, which was framed by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, gives us that right. Yes, it is true that there was violence in some parts during the protests, but Dalits were the worst victims of it. Most people who died in these protests were Dalits. Since then, the police in UP and Uttarakhand have intensified their campaign against Dalits and Bhim Army activists," said Kamal Walia, Bhim Army's Saharanpur district chief and close confidant of Chandrashekhar.
Walia, who spent eight months with Azad in prison, added, "Scores of boys are being picked up in all districts of western UP, where Bhim Army is active. They are being picked up without any evidence against them. In Uttarakhand, even Dalit policemen are being looked at with suspicion. This is an unprecedented attack on Dalits and to protest this, Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Raavan will launch a hunger strike against the BJP governments in these states and the Centre. Unless the activists, who have been unfairly held, are released, he will not end his fast."
Vinay Ratan Singh, Bhim Army's acting president, said, "We have recieved input from fellow Bahujan activists that RSS men infiltrated our protests on April 2. They instigated violence in different parts of the country so that our peaceful movement gets blamed."
Bhim Army and its founder Chandrashekhar shot to national prominence last year after a caste conflict broke out in Western UP’s Saharanpur district.
The Bhim Army, in protest against alleged atrocities on Dalits, had called for a Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur on May 9, 2017.
While the police denied permission for the public meeting, invitations had already gone out on social media. Hundreds had started making their way to the venue of the meeting when things turned sour.
Supporters of the Bhim Army clashed with the police, following which Chandrashekhar was booked by the police.
A month later, he was arrested by a team of UP Police in Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie. Chandrashekhar was booked by the UP Government under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and has been lodged in jail ever since.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation