Protesting Teachers Barge into Punjab Minister Pargat Singh's Residence in Jalandhar

A group of protesting teachers on Monday barged into the Jalandhar residence of Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh, who called the incident unfortunate and ”failure” of police. The incident took place in Jalandhar district when some members of a teachers’ union were holding a protest. They even argued with some policemen outside the Pargat’s residence where his elderly parents reside.

Addressing the media here after the incident, Singh said some members of the teachers’ union barged into his house located in Jalandhar. ”If anybody barges into a minister’s home, then ultimately it is a police failure,” said the minister. He said at the time of incident, his father, a heart patient, and his mother, who is diabetic, were at home. To a question, he said it was unfortunate and such a situation should not have developed. The minister said he had never said no to holding a meeting with any union. He said he had rather met each union several times.

The minister said it was not fair as some members of the teachers’ union barged into his residence, that too at a time when he was busy deliberating upon ways and means to solve their pending problems.

But this ”irresponsible” behaviour on the part of teachers, due to which huge inconvenience has been caused not only to my aged and ailing parents but also to several people residing in the area, is highly unfortunate, he said. ”I condemn this inhuman act by teachers and urge them to refrain from this in future as it does not behove them,” he said.

