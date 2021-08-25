Protesting Teachers from 'BJP Cadres', Says West Bengal Education Minister

After five teachers had attempted suicide while protesting for a permanent job outside the building of the Ministry of Education on Tuesday in West Bengal has called them, “BJP cadres"

Out of the five teachers who consumed poison, the condition of two is critical. State education minister, however, took to social media to call these teachers to be from “BJP cadre". He wrote, “During the left regime, these SSK and MSK teachers use to get meagre pay. They were neither permanent nor had any retirement benefit or other work time benefit. Mamata Banerjee Government gave their work pay structure. Their salary was increased to Rs 10,340 and Rs 13,390 respectively with a provision of 3 per cent increment every year."

“They are all under Swastho Sathi health benefit. Those who are retiring are getting retirement benefits. Provident Fund provision also has been given to them. They also get pregnancy leaves. They are provided with 18 days of casual leaves," he added.

“Even after all this if some people go for protest then they are BJP cadres," read the Facebook post.

BJP on the other hand has taken up the issue, a team has visited the hospital in the morning and Subhendu has given one statement on Twitter, “five SSK & MSK teachers consumed poison at Bikash Bhaban today while protesting their unfair transfer far away from home. They draw a paltry sum per month and it would not be feasible for them to afford accommodation even. This is punishment posting weaponized by the vindictive WB Govt."

These teachers work in Shishu Sikha Kendra and Madhyamik Sikha Kendra (Panchayath-based schools). These teachers are hired on a temporary basis and are demanding permanent positions and an increase in pay.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

