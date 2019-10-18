Protesting with Dead Bodies a Criminal Offence, Rajasthan Human Rights Commission Tells State Govt

Jaipur: Expressing concern over the rising number of protests with dead bodies to press for demands like compensation, the Rajasthan Human Rights Commission has asked the state government to make provisions to declare the practice a criminal offence.

The recommendation was made in an order passed by commission chairperson Prakash Tatia on October 17.

He observed that holding protests with dead bodies had become a common practice to build pressure on the government and the administration to fulfil demands like compensation and action in a case.

Besides, Tatia noted, this violates the rights of the dead person who deserves respect and has to be cremated. The commission asked the government to "make provisions for declaring the practice of holding demonstrations with dead bodies a criminal offence".

It cited the example of violent protests which had erupted in different parts of Rajasthan after dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh was killed in an encounter with police in Churu district in June 2017.

Singh's family members refused to accept his body for several days, demanding a CBI inquiry into the encounter.

Thousands from Singh's Rajput community, including his relatives and supporters, held violent protests in Nagaur district against the encounter, leaving one dead and 32 injured. Singh was cremated after the intervention of the human rights commission.

The commission also referred to the traditional practice of 'Mautana' which is prevalent in some tribal communities in southwest Rajasthan.

'Mautana' is the practice of demanding money for accidental death or intentional killing of a tribal from the family of the accused. The community members back the demand of the deceased's family and the funeral is not conducted unless the money has been paid.

This sometimes results in tension and leads to violence, the commission said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.