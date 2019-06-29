Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Protests Becoming Full-time Profession in Tamil Nadu': Madras High Court Flags Concern

Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observations while posting to July 1 a petition by AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran seeking a direction to the police to allow his proposed protest in Cuddalore against a project for extraction of hydrocarbons.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 12:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Protests Becoming Full-time Profession in Tamil Nadu': Madras High Court Flags Concern
Image for representation.
Loading...

Chennai: The Madras High Court Friday orally observed agitations were becoming a full-time profession in Tamil Nadu and wondered how the state economy will prosper if any and every development project was opposed.

Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observations while posting to July 1 a petition by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran seeking a direction to the police to allow his proposed protest in Cuddalore against a project for extraction of hydrocarbons.

"Protests and demonstrations are becoming a full-time profession now a days in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding opposition to any and every development project that comes to the state would have the direct effect of losing employment to other states.

He also wondered what was the need for organising protests when the state government had already said "no" to such projects.

People should not protest against the project but against the location chosen for it, the Judge said while refusing to accept the contention of the petitioner that Tamil Nadu would turn into a desert if the hydrocarbon project was allowed.

Justice Venkatesh in his oral observations also said most of the people who participate in such protests do so only because political parties organise the agitations.

The participants fail to go into the pros and cons of such projects. The younger generation in the state should be encouraged to seek appropriate profession or job and not to join such protests and movements, the judge observed.

"How the economy of the state will prosper if we oppose any development project that is brought to the state," the judge said.

Dhinkaran along with other opposition leaders, including DMK president M K Stalin, have strongly objected to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONCGC) reportedly seeking the Centre's nod to drill 104 more wells in Cauvery delta region to extract hydrocarbons.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram