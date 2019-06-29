'Protests Becoming Full-time Profession in Tamil Nadu': Madras High Court Flags Concern
Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observations while posting to July 1 a petition by AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran seeking a direction to the police to allow his proposed protest in Cuddalore against a project for extraction of hydrocarbons.
Image for representation.
Chennai: The Madras High Court Friday orally observed agitations were becoming a full-time profession in Tamil Nadu and wondered how the state economy will prosper if any and every development project was opposed.
Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observations while posting to July 1 a petition by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran seeking a direction to the police to allow his proposed protest in Cuddalore against a project for extraction of hydrocarbons.
"Protests and demonstrations are becoming a full-time profession now a days in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding opposition to any and every development project that comes to the state would have the direct effect of losing employment to other states.
He also wondered what was the need for organising protests when the state government had already said "no" to such projects.
People should not protest against the project but against the location chosen for it, the Judge said while refusing to accept the contention of the petitioner that Tamil Nadu would turn into a desert if the hydrocarbon project was allowed.
Justice Venkatesh in his oral observations also said most of the people who participate in such protests do so only because political parties organise the agitations.
The participants fail to go into the pros and cons of such projects. The younger generation in the state should be encouraged to seek appropriate profession or job and not to join such protests and movements, the judge observed.
"How the economy of the state will prosper if we oppose any development project that is brought to the state," the judge said.
Dhinkaran along with other opposition leaders, including DMK president M K Stalin, have strongly objected to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONCGC) reportedly seeking the Centre's nod to drill 104 more wells in Cauvery delta region to extract hydrocarbons.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepNudes is a Terrifying New App That 'Undresses' Women's Bodies With One Click
- Woman Loses Ring During Vacation, Husband Secretly Goes Back to Find it 8 Months Later
- Did the Dalai Lama Just Repeat That His Female Successor Will Have to be 'Attractive'?
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Sara Ali Khan Excited About Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2, Says 'It’s Going To Be Lit'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s