'Protests Being Run by Middlemen': Union Minister Says Never Seen Movement where One Get Massages

Taking a dig at the farmers’ agitation against the farm laws near Delhi border, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said Friday that there isn’t any movement on earth where one could witness massages and cultural programs. The union minister added that farmers are respected.

“The farmers' protest is being run by some organised people and middlemen of Punjab. This is the reason that there is no communication between the government and the farmers,” Mahendra Nath Pandey said in in Chandauli while attending Kisan Sammelan organised on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Indian democracy, Mahendra Pandey said, “What could be a better picture of democracy than this? When the Prime Minister of the country is addressing the people and farmers of the country through digital medium. There is difficulty in the understanding of Rahul Gandhi. Perhaps this is the reason why a question mark rises on him every time.”

“Congress is slowly vanishing from the country and after North India, now the party has been limited to the south as well. It is sometimes a pity to see this situation of such an old party,” added Pandey.