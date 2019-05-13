English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Protests, Clashes Over Three-year-old’s Rape Intensify Across Kashmir, 12 Injured
At the University of Kashmir, Srinagar, and Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora, students held peaceful protests, holding placards that read ‘hang the rapist’.
At a protest site in Kashmir on Monday. (News18)
Sumbal (Bandipora): Around a dozen people were injured following protests and clashes in Kashmir valley over the rape of a three-year-old girl in the Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
The incident occurred on May 8 when the child ventured out of her home. The alleged rapist, a 20-year-old mechanic, living in the neighbourhood, was arrested hours after the incident.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and Governor Satyapal Malik has sought a speedy probe.
The accused allegedly raped the child in the toilet of a school which is at a stone’s throw distance from the victim’s house in the evening around Iftar time when Muslims break their fast during Ramzan.
Protests erupted in Kashmir on Sunday evening and clashes were reported at several places.
However, Monday witnessed an intensified agitation as protesters, demanding death penalty for the culprit, blocked the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Highway at a number of places. Traffic movement was hampered across the Valley, particularly in north Kashmir.
The protesters later clashed with police. A number of civilian vehicles were also damaged. About 12 people were reportedly wounded with one of them suffering severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar.
The protesters were also demanding action against the school principal for a certificate to the accused that declared him as a minor. Police have detained the principal and he is being questioned.
A police officer told News18 the accused’s age would be determined by a medical test.
The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident and after a proper medical check-up, she was declared out of danger.
Protests also erupted in Srinagar and different parts of south Kashmir.
At the University of Kashmir, Srinagar, and Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora, students held peaceful protests, holding placards that read ‘hang the rapist’.
As the situation turned worse, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, appealed to people to maintain peace and assured of a fast-track probe to ensure justice to the child.
“We have instructions from the governor to hold a time-bound probe into the case. I am personally monitoring it,” he said at a press conference in Srinagar.
“People should have faith in the government. We are working on a war-footing. If people have any complaint, they can approach me or the district administration,” he said.
“This is a tragic incident. We have arrested the main suspect, while other aspects are also being investigated,” Additional Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Munir Khan told News18.
On Sunday, the girl’s parents told News18 they wanted death penalty for the accused.
Meanwhile, the suspect’s family has fled from the village fearing that they might be targeted by angry protesters.
