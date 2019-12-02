Protests Continue Across Telangana against Gang-rape & Murder of Veterinarian

Hyderabad: Protests against the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor near here continued in the city and other parts of Telangana on Monday with students, lawyers and others taking out rallies and holding demonstrations demanding death penalty for the four accused arrested in the case.

Raising slogans like "We want justice" and holding placards that read "Hang the rapists", the protesters condemned the incident. Scores of students of different educational

institutions under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a rally from Baghlingampally to Indira Park and demanded that the accused be hanged in public.

Advocates under the banner of Telangana Advocates Joint Action Committee (JAC) also held protests and staged candle-light vigil near the High Court here. Protests were also held by school students and different student groups and others at various places in the state, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found dumped under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning, a day

after she went missing.

Four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 on charges of raping and killing the woman and had been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on

Saturday.

The four, who faced violent protests while being taken to the prison, are now kept in solitary confinement at Cherlapally Prison.

