Protests Erupt in Hyderabad Over BJP MLA Raja Singh’s Comments On Prophet Mohammed

Large-scale protests erupted in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday after BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh’s controversial comments against Prophet Mohammed went viral on social media.

Minor clashes were reported from the Old City area of Hyderabad and protests were also held outside the office of Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

In a 10-minute-long video, the legislator is also purportedly seen slamming comedian Munawar Faruqui who performed in Hyderabad on August 20. Singh had accused Faruqui of insulting Hindu gods and threatened to disrupt the event. He was taken into preventive custody by the police before the show.

The Hyderabad Police have booked the BJP MLA for making derogatory comments against the Prophet and hurting religious sentiments under Sections 295, 505 and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

“We request everyone to maintain law and order in the city. We assure that stern action will be taken against Raja Singh. We have received multiple complaints against him from various police stations under the Hyderabad Commissionerate,” said DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya.

The incident comes weeks after the BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making similar derogatory statements on a television debate.

