Protests Erupt in Punjab College After Hostel Warden Forces Girls to Strip Over a Sanitary Pad

Two security guards and two hostel wardens at the Akal University in Bathinda in Punjab have been sacked amid raging protests at the university after girls in one of the campus hostels were allegedly asked to strip by the warden.The warden wanted to find out which of the girls was menstruating “to check who among them had dumped a used sanitary pad in the hostel washroom,” reported news agency ANI. The incident took place last week.An official from the university administration told News 18 that services of two security guards and two hostel wardens were terminated after large number of students held protests at the campus on Tuesday.In November last year, some students at a government girls' school in Punjab's Fazilka district were stripped by teachers who wanted to check which one of them was wearing a sanitary pad, after one was found discarded in the school toilet.A video clip, showing some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village, had gone viral on social media. The incident received nationwide criticism after which Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had asked the education secretary to personally monitor the investigation and update him with the final report.