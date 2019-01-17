English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu Village After Jallikattu Event Leads to Caste Violence
Things took an ugly turn in Athavarur village after Guru, who belongs to the SC community, was attacked by two men belonging to the Mutharaiyar community of the backward class after he tried participate in the bull-taming sport.
A bull faces a crowd during a traditional bull-taming festival called "Jallikattu," in the village of Avaniapuram, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Representative Image: Stalin/New18)
Tamil Nadu: An illegal Jallikattu event, organised by a Backward Caste group in a village of Trichy district, escalated into a violent caste standoff after a Scheduled Caste man was brutally beaten up for touching a bull.
Things took an ugly turn in Athavarur village after Guru, who belongs to the SC community, was attacked by two men belonging to the Mutharaiyar community of the backward class after he tried participate in the bull-taming sport.
In the aftermath of the incident, over 40 people of the Mutharaiyar community vandalised houses belonging to SCs in the village. Guru’s friends were also beaten up and three of them were taken to the hospital.
Deeply agitated, the SCs then approached the police and filed a complaint. However, no action was taken. Soon after, people charged to the roads and staged a protest at the Trichy-Valayur highway for an hour, leading to severe traffic disruptions in the area.
The protesters later agreed to call off the protests only after the police promised immediate action against the perpetrators. Cases have been registered against 15 men belonging to both the communities, police said. Heavy security has also been deployed in the area in order to avoid any further clashes.
Around 500 families belonging to Mutharaiyar community and 45 Scheduled Caste families reside in the village of Iniyanur in Trichy district. Cases of small clashes between the communities have been reported earlier.
