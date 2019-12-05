Take the pledge to vote

Protests in Kerala Over Lucy Kalappura's Book, Agitators Say Content is Bringing 'Shame to Church'

The protesters said that her book, which translates to 'In the name of Christ', is an attempt to being 'shame to the church'.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:December 5, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
File photo of nuns protesting in Kochi against Bishop Mulakkal.

Thiruvananthapuram: Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had publicly protested against rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal and was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) in Kerala, has been facing protests over the content of her book 'Karthavinte Namathil'.

The protesters said that her book, which translates to 'In the name of Christ', is an attempt to being "shame to the church". A section of believers paraded to Karakkamala convent near Mananthavady in Wayanad on Wednesday with torch-lights and raised slogans against the nun. A team of police had to be deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

"Upon hearing a loud noise, I suddenly went to the rooftop. Saw a mob marching along the road holding torch-lights. Later, I came to know that it was organised by a youth in the diocese. They raised slogans against me. They convened somewhere and returned to burn an effigy. I shot a part of the protest. No matter what, their threat is no deterrent to me," Kalappura told media.

A petition seeking ban on the book was moved by Sr Lisiya Joseph of Sisters of Mary Immaculate Congregation. The High Court rejected the petition on Wednesday, directing the petitioner to approach the state police in case she finds any issue with the contents.​

