Protests in Muzaffarnagar After Miscreants Vandalise Ambedkar Statue
Protests broke out at Kasampur Bhooma village in Jansath area when people found out about the incident
Muzaffarnagar: A statue of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said.
Protests broke out at Kasampur Bhooma village in Jansath area when people found out about the incident, the police said.
The damaged statue was replaced with a new one on the same day. Police personnel have been deployed in the village, it added.
