Protests in Tripura, Bengal Condemning Violent Clashes; TMC, CPM Demand Arrest of ‘Goons’

A day after violent clashes were witnessed in Tripura in which CPM offices were ransacked and set afire by miscreants and arson was reported at several places, rallies and protests took place in the BJP-ruled state and West Bengal on Thursday condemning the attacks. No untoward incident, however, was reported in the states.

The opposition CPM took out a rally headed by former minister Manik Dey in the state capital Agartala. “I strongly condemned the murder of democracy by BJP in Tripura,” said Dey.

The BJP attacked CPM in “a barbaric way” in Tripura. Ransacking party offices across the state, burning offices, are a “murder of democracy”, he added.

Realising its failure in the state, the BJP has been trying to create a havoc by disturbing peace in Tripura, the former minister added. He further demanded immediate investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the fraternity of journalists on Thursday also took to the streets of Agartala to meet the director general of police demanding police protection after offices of local newspapers Pratibadi Kalam and CPM mouthpiece Daily Desher Katha, and a local news channel were targeted in the clashes.

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev, minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and other local leaders led a march in Agartala condemning the attacks. Dev said, “Law and order in Tripura has totally collapsed. Biplab Deb does not know how to run the administration. We want the goons who ransacked the offices and did ‘gundagardi’ arrested… Police should act on.”

Meanwhile, attacking TMC leaders in Tripura, BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said, “People of Tripura are getting disturbed as so many outsiders are coming (to the state) … people are not liking it.”

Effigies of chief minister Biplab Deb were burnt in West Bengal to protest the violence in Tripura.

