Protests Intensify Against Pak Army in PoK’s Gilgit-Baltistan Over Land Grabbing, Heavy Taxes

Locals in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir have intensified protests over land grabbing by the Pakistan Army as well as for reduction in power prices and abolition of heavy taxes. They are also demanding the opening of Skardu-Kargil road as well as political empowerment and restoration of subsidies.

The protesters have been in action for nine days but the situation turned tense after they blocked a road using electricity pylons and boulders, and stopped administration officials and their machinery’s movement.

Pakistan’s powerful military establishment continues to exert coercive claims over the land and resources of poor regions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The protesters have alleged that the administration is snatching their land by declaring them ‘Khalsa Sarkar’, a phrase used to identify lands that the government says belongs to Pakistan through its puppet government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Locals across Gilgit-Baltistan have been opposing the Khalsa Sarkar law, a remnant of the time when the region was ruled by Dogra and Sikh rulers. Locals believe the law is being used to deprive them of their ancestral properties.

The call for strike was backed by Awami Action Committee of Gilgit-Baltistan, Anjuman-e-Imamia, Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jammat and other organizations, said a press release issued by the traders’ union.

Protests and rallies were held in Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza and Ghizer, and were attended by large number of people despite the severe cold.

Read all the Latest India News here