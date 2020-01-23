Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Protests Outside Chennai Mobile Shop Selling Pens with Pro-CAA Message, Police Probe On

Members of the Hindu Munnani group said they have filed a complaint and are waiting for further action against the protesters.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 23, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Protests Outside Chennai Mobile Shop Selling Pens with Pro-CAA Message, Police Probe On
Members of the Hindu Munnani group said they have filed a complaint and are waiting for further action against the protesters.

Chennai: A mobile shop in Chennai's Richie Street came under attack on Wednesday for selling pens with texts bearing the label, ‘We support CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) & NRC (National Register of Citizens)". More than 80 Muslims gathered outside the shop and raised slogans against the newly enacted legislation.

Videos of the protest were posted online by the BJP state unit and Hindu fringe groups. Members of the BJP state unit claim that the protesters threatened the owner of Arbuda Mobile.

SG Suryah, Vice President of the youth wing of the Tamil Nadu BJP, showed the offending object in his tweet. “While pseudo-seculars and freedom of speech warriors chose to ignore and stay totally away from the incident, RSS and Hindu Munnani went there, brought the police and stood with the poor and threatened shopkeeper who was warned by the extremists. Tamil/National media?" he asked.

Members of the Hindu Munnani group said they have filed a complaint and are waiting for further action against the protesters.

Dinesh Kumar, owner of the shop, said he has been receiving threats since yesterday.

“I wasn’t aware that such words were printed on the pen. When the batches reached the shop, a Muslim boy saw the pen and left. Another person came to the shop, took a picture of the pen with the words and uploaded it on social media," said Kumar. "Since yesterday, I have been receiving threats through calls from many places, but now the shop is open and remains safe with police protection.”

Kumar has also filed an FIR with the police. Officers said they have received the complaint and an investigation is on.

(With inputs from S Annette Beryl Elizabeth)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram